Tigers take big leap into top 25 of USA TODAY Sports re-rank after Auburn win

LSU certainly delivered a flawed performance on Saturday against Auburn, but a three-score comeback against an SEC West team on the road is impressive no matter how you slice it.

That performance vaulted LSU to the No. 25 spot in the AP Poll and made the Tigers the second-highest vote-getter among unranked teams in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. However, they are even higher in the latest college football re-rank from USA TODAY Sports, which power ranks all 131 FBS teams.

LSU is up nine spots this week to No. 23, sitting ahead of nearby conference foes like Mississippi State (No. 24), Arkansas (No. 25), Florida (No. 35) and Texas A&M (No. 39). Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2) and Tennessee (No. 8) are in the top 10, while Ole Miss (No. 12) and Kentucky (No. 16) sit within the top 20.

The Tigers could see quite a surge in these rankings (and in the polls) if they can pull off what would be a marquee win against an undefeated, top-10 opponent in the Vols.

