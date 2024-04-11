Tigers begin 4-game series against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (4-6) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-4)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (1-1, 2.84 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-0, 2.92 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -127, Twins +107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins to begin a four-game series.

Detroit is 1-2 in home games and 7-4 overall. The Tigers have gone 4-0 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota had an 87-75 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Twins scored 4.8 runs per game in the 2023 season while allowing 4.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gio Urshela has two doubles for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 8-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alex Kirilloff has two doubles, three triples, a home run and three RBI for the Twins. Edouard Julien is 6-for-32 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 4-6, .184 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

Twins: Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

