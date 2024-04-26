Tigers begin 3-game series against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (16-10, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (14-11, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Seth Lugo (3-1, 2.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (0-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -118, Royals -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals on Friday to open a three-game series.

Detroit has a 14-11 record overall and a 4-7 record in home games. The Tigers are 11-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City has a 4-5 record on the road and a 16-10 record overall. The Royals have gone 10-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with five home runs while slugging .488. Kerry Carpenter is 12-for-39 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with seven home runs while slugging .626. Vinnie Pasquantino is 8-for-30 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Royals: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin), Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Royals: Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.