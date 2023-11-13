The Tigers beat the Razorbacks, and the vibes are good

No matter how great of a weekend one had, it was hard to top the one that Auburn football just experienced.

The Tigers won their third consecutive game over an SEC opponent, they earned bowl eligibility and a high-profile recruit flipped their commitment to Freeze and the Tigers.

It would be easy to say that there are positive vibes around the Plains, and The Athletic’s Seth Emerson would agree.

In the latest SEC football vibes rankings, Emerson bumped Auburn up to No. 5, which is a four-spot jump following the Tigers’ win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 5.

In the rankings following the win in Nashville, Emerson felt that Auburn was missing an “exciting factor.” After Auburn’s win over Arkansas, Emerson’s tune has changed.

A road rout, and a high-profile recruiting flip. Not a shabby Saturday. Hugh Freeze will extend the honeymoon into Year 2. A bowl trip is assured, and a win next week against New Mexico State would give the program its most since 2019. The Iron Bowl will be a heavier lift, clearly. Even without that, Freeze and the Tigers look like they’ll have something to take into the offseason, even if the gap between them and their arch-rival across the state is rather steep. This year was about getting back to a competitive level, and they’ve done that.

Georgia and Alabama, who each won their respective divisions last weekend, top the list while Missouri and LSU follow after securing big-time wins. Vanderbilt is at the bottom of the vibes list following a 47-6 blowout loss to South Carolina.

