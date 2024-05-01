Tigers take basketball to collegiate level

May 1—Teammates, teachers and school administrators celebrated with two members of the Southeast Lauderdale High School boys basketball team Wednesday as they signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Xavier Butler said his decision to sign with Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama, was influenced by his play style and how that will work into the overall team.

"It fit my play style very well, and it gave me a chance to lock in and go all in on basketball," he said.

Teammate Omarion McCann, who signed with Southeastern Baptist College in Laurel, said Wednesday's signing was validation for the time, effort and energy both he and Butler have invested in their basketball skills.

"It's really a sigh of relief to know I didn't do it for nothing," he said.

Both players said they were excited for what comes next and were ready to get to work contributing to their new teams.

"I'm just ready to get to work," Butler said.

Coach Centel Truman, who coached both Butler and McCann, said both are hard workers who will do a great job. Wednesday's signing is also a testament to a good culture and strong teammates who have helped the two boys hone their craft and reach a level of play needed to compete at the next level, he said.

