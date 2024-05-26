Tigers avoid Gamecocks in Sunday morning Field of 64 tournament projections

Anyone hoping to avoid Clemson vs. South Carolina in the regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament may be in luck.

The new postseason Field of 64 projections from both D1Baseball and Baseball America Sunday morning see the Tigers (41-14 overall) missing the Gamecocks (36-23) in the on-site Clemson Regional.

D1Baseball forecasts South Carolina to be in the Chapel Hill Regional as one of the three teams joining projected No. 3 national seed North Carolina. Baseball America sees the Gamecocks in a projected Raleigh Regional that includes NC State, the projected No. 10 seed and host site.

Clemson is still the No. 6 national seed in both D1Baseball and Baseball America projections, meaning that if the Tigers win their four-team, double-elimination regional, they’d host a best-of-three Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha on the line.

D1Baseball sees the Tigers welcoming the San Diego Toreros (40-13), Florida Gators (28-27) and Bryant Bulldogs (36-19) to the Clemson Regional. Both San Diego and Bryant won their respective conference tournaments on Saturday to receive automatic bids to the tournament.

Baseball America also sees San Diego in its projected Clemson Regional, but with James Madison (34-23) and Sacred Heart (35-22) as the teams making the trek to Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The 16 regional host sites for the tournament will be unveiled at 8:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air live on ESPN2 Monday at noon.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire