Tigers and Athletics play to decide series winner

Oakland Athletics (2-7) vs. Detroit Tigers (6-2)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joseph Boyle (0-1, 23.63 ERA, 4.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -182, Athletics +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit had a 78-84 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The Tigers scored 4.1 runs per game while allowing 4.6 last season.

Oakland had a 50-112 record overall and a 24-57 record in road games last season. The Athletics pitching staff had a collective 5.49 ERA last season while averaging 8.2 strikeouts and 4.4 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.