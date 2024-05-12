Tigers and Astros meet in series rubber match

Houston Astros (14-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-19, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (1-1, 4.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -118, Tigers -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Detroit has a 20-19 record overall and a 9-10 record in home games. The Tigers have gone 15-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston has a 7-13 record on the road and a 14-25 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 9-for-36 with five doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 26 RBI for the Astros. Jon Singleton is 6-for-32 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Astros: 4-6, .230 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.