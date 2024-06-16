Tigers take on the Astros after Greene's 4-hit game

Detroit Tigers (34-36, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (32-39, third in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (3-6, 6.37 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros after Riley Greene had four hits on Saturday in a 13-5 win over the Astros.

Houston is 32-39 overall and 18-19 at home. The Astros have a 16-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has an 18-17 record in road games and a 34-36 record overall. The Tigers have a 26-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Astros are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Greene leads Detroit with 14 home runs while slugging .488. Jake Rogers is 4-for-25 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: day-to-day (neck), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.