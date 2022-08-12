Tigers announces Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff

The weekend is nearly here but before we make it there we still have to get through Friday. A great way to speed that along is by reading the latest edition of the Auburn Morning Rush.

In this edition, we catch you up on the Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff. This event, which will take place on Aug. 27, will give Auburn fans a chance to watch a practice in Jordan-Hare Stadium with appearances from several Auburn celebrities.

In addition to that, a former women’s basketball player is rising up the coaching ranks and the schedule for the College Football Playing rankings release has been announced.

Catchup up on these stories in this edition of the Auburn Morning Rush below.

Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff date announced

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn fans will have the chance to attend a preseason kickoff fan fest event and open practice on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the school announced today.

The event, which is sponsored by Golden Flake, will feature a family fun zone at noon CT and open practice at 2 p.m. CT and is free to attend.

The family fun zone will be located at the east stadium green space, exterior to Jordan-Hare Stadium, and will feature appearances by Aubie, members of the Auburn University Marching Band, Cheerleaders, Tiger Paws, and Southeastern Raptor Center. Also, there will be inflatable bounce houses, tailgate games, face painting, poster/schedule magnet giveaway, and more.

The stadium will open at 1 p.m. CT and the open practice will begin at approximately 2 p.m. CT. Sections 24-34 on the east side of the stadium will be open to fans.

The stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect for the practice. Parking will be available in the Arena, Campus Safety, and Coliseum lots

Former Tiger Blanche Alverson ears promotion at Georgia Tech

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Former Auburn Women’s Basketball player Blanche Alverson has been promoted to associate head coach of Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball team the school announced Thursday.

Story continues

“I’m happy to announce the title change for Blanche Alverson,” said head coach Nell Fortner. “Blanche has been with me from the start at Georgia Tech and will now be an associate head coach for women’s basketball, along with offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator. I’ve known Blanche for a long time and I couldn’t be more pleased with what she brings to Georgia Tech women’s basketball. She has been instrumental in the success over this program of the past three years.”

Alverson was a four-year letter winner at Auburn from 2009-13, where she played for Fortner for three years. She finished her career second all-time in three-point shots made and became just the fourth Tiger in program history to have 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals, and 50 blocks.

College Football Ranking release dates revealed

College Football Playoff trophy

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 college football season is rapidly approaching and polls are starting to be released. While the USA Today Coaches Poll came out earlier this week, the official College Football Playoff rankings do not come out until November.

This season the first College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6-7 p.m. CT. Here is a look at the full slate of ranking shows, each show will be on ESPN and all times are central.

CFP ranking No. 1: Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6-7 p.m.

CFP ranking No. 2: Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6-7 p.m.

CFP ranking No. 3: Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6-7 p.m.

CFP ranking No. 4: Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6-7 p.m.

CFP ranking No. 5: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6-7 p.m.

Selection Day: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 11-3 p.m

Tigers Twitter Roundup

1

1

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire