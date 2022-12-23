Tigers announce the addition of 7 transfers

LSU coach Brian Kelly said he didn’t want to take away from high school early signing day by formally announcing transfer portal additions, but several had already been made public, and we knew that the Tigers would be looking to add several players.

On Friday, seven of those transfer decisions were made public.

The haul is highlighted by a pair of former five-stars in receiver Aaron Anderson and cornerback Denver Harris, 2022 prospects who come in after one season at Alabama and Texas A&M, respectively. Otherwise, the Tigers filled a major need by adding several defensive lineman.

Here’s the full group of players that were formally announced by LSU on Friday.

Coach Kelly announced the addition of seven transfers for the 2023 season. 🔗 https://t.co/slhqf7y1WQ pic.twitter.com/LWffCPf3v3 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 23, 2022

CB Zy Alexander (Southeastern Louisiana)

Class: Junior

Hometown: Loreauville, Louisiana

WR Aaron Anderson (Alabama)

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

CB Denver Harris (Texas A&M)

Class: Sophomore

Hometown: Houston, Texas

DT Jordan Jefferson (West Virginia)

Class: Senior

Hometown: Navarre, Florida

DT Jalen Lee (Florida)

Class: Junior

Hometown: Watson, Louisiana

DT Paris Shand (Arizona)

Class: Junior

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

JACK Bradyn Swinson (Oregon)

Class: Junior

Hometown: Douglasville, Georgia

