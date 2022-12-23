Tigers announce the addition of 7 transfers
LSU coach Brian Kelly said he didn’t want to take away from high school early signing day by formally announcing transfer portal additions, but several had already been made public, and we knew that the Tigers would be looking to add several players.
On Friday, seven of those transfer decisions were made public.
The haul is highlighted by a pair of former five-stars in receiver Aaron Anderson and cornerback Denver Harris, 2022 prospects who come in after one season at Alabama and Texas A&M, respectively. Otherwise, the Tigers filled a major need by adding several defensive lineman.
Here’s the full group of players that were formally announced by LSU on Friday.
Coach Kelly announced the addition of seven transfers for the 2023 season.
🔗 https://t.co/slhqf7y1WQ pic.twitter.com/LWffCPf3v3
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 23, 2022
CB Zy Alexander (Southeastern Louisiana)
CB @ATG_14 is officially a Tiger pic.twitter.com/d3WPtxgtYH
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 23, 2022
Class: Junior
Hometown: Loreauville, Louisiana
WR Aaron Anderson (Alabama)
WR @deuce2crazy is officially a Tiger pic.twitter.com/XmQaYybba3
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 23, 2022
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
CB Denver Harris (Texas A&M)
CB @DenvoBandz is officially a Tiger pic.twitter.com/u2Po2Im9sI
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 23, 2022
Class: Sophomore
Hometown: Houston, Texas
DT Jordan Jefferson (West Virginia)
DT @_JJefferson_95 is officially a Tiger pic.twitter.com/1N4agVc4zO
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 23, 2022
Class: Senior
Hometown: Navarre, Florida
DT Jalen Lee (Florida)
DT @jalenlee__ is officially a Tiger pic.twitter.com/Lw3M6jYZJT
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 23, 2022
Class: Junior
Hometown: Watson, Louisiana
DT Paris Shand (Arizona)
DT @ParisShand is officially a Tiger pic.twitter.com/c6b7nhP2S3
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 23, 2022
Class: Junior
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
JACK Bradyn Swinson (Oregon)
DE @OfficialSwintt is officially a Tiger pic.twitter.com/0voheGzmUd
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 23, 2022
Class: Junior
Hometown: Douglasville, Georgia
[listicle id=61775]