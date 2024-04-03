Tigers aim to keep win streak going against the Mets

Detroit Tigers (4-0) vs. New York Mets (0-4)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (0-0); Mets: Adrian Houser (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -128, Tigers +108; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the New York Mets.

New York had a 75-87 record overall and a 43-38 record in home games last season. The Mets scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 4.5 in the 2023 season.

Detroit went 78-84 overall and 41-40 on the road a season ago. The Tigers batted .236 as a team in the 2023 season with a .686 OPS.

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.