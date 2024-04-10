Tigers advance to Madison County softball semifinals

Apr. 9—FAIRMOUNT — Even in starting with wins in each of their first three games, the Alexandria Tigers and their talented crop of freshmen knew they had not yet faced a softball test quite as daunting as the two-time defending regional champion Madison-Grant Argylls as the Madison County Softball Tournament got underway Tuesday.

It became an exam that was passed with flying colors.

Freshmen Kinley Webb, Stella Griffin and Riley Thomas each delivered two-out run-scoring hits during the go-ahead rally to back another strong start by classmate Brynlee Humphries as the Tigers knocked off the Argylls 5-1 in the first round of county play at Jay Dunlap Field.

The win — which snapped a four-game losing streak to the rival Argylls — left first-year coach Jared Bourff with a lot to smile about afterward.

"I'm very excited and happy for my team, no doubt," he said. "But hats off to Madison-Grant and Travis (Havens). He does an amazing job over there. ... He does a tremendous job, and he's tough to figure out because he's so creative, and he has great players."

This game developed into a pitching duel between Humphries and fellow freshman Olivia Dunham for Madison-Grant, with each giving up just one run through four innings. It was the first run allowed in 18 innings by Humphries while the run surrendered by Dunham was unearned after Taylor Roundtree scored on a booted ball in the outfield in the third inning.

The Argylls countered with the tying run in the bottom of the frame on a sharp single to right by senior Maegan Wilson.

The battle continued until the Tigers came to bat in the fifth.

Natalee Morrow led off the frame with a walk and moved up a base one out later on the third hit from Roundtree.

One out later, Webb lined a single to left to score Morrow and put the Tigers up for good at 2-1.

"I was just thinking that I wanted to get on base for my team because I felt I owed it to them," Webb said. "I was just hunting. She was pitching me outside with a changeup or a rise ball, so I was hunting for my pitch."

While Webb's single put the Tigers on top, the next at-bat from Griffin may have provided the bigger moment.

Griffin lined a base hit through the right side to score Roundtree and Webb, giving Humphries and the Tigers a three-run cushion.

"I knew that hit mattered most," Griffin said. "We had to get those runs in. We had to get going."

"She's probably going to see some off-speed, and we've been working with her on going to the right side," Bourff said. "I think she was a little late on that one, but she put it right where we've been working with her on."

Griffin was lifted for pinch runner Greenleigh Blossom — another of Alexandria's seven freshmen — and she scored when Thomas followed with the third straight two-out hit to extend the lead to 5-1.

That was more than enough support for Humphries.

After surrendering the run in the third, she retired 14 of the last 15 batters and struck out 10 overall — including the last five she faced — to continue her early season domination.

She allowed five hits Tuesday, bringing her season's total to seven hits in 21 innings and has struck out 35 batters while walking just three.

And few have had a better seat in the house to watch Humphries perform than her catcher.

"I love catching Brynlee. She's my favorite pitcher I've ever caught," Griffin said. "It's not like I have to do much work back there. We have a routine going on, and it's me and her, and she knows she has a good defense behind her."

The Tigers improved to 4-0 and will host six-time defending champion Pendleton Heights on Thursday in the semifinals while the Argylls fell to 0-3 and will also play at home Thursday in the consolation bracket against Elwood.

The Panthers fell to the Arabians 10-0 in five innings and will face an Argylls team missing a couple key players that will be in the consolation bracket for the sixth straight tournament.

"We still have two kids that haven't been able to play, and one is a pitcher," Havens said. "It's the same story for all three of our losses. We haven't played well enough to win."

