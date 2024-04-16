Tigers add series with UNLV beginning in 2024-25

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Tigers bolster their non-conference schedule as they add a new series against UNLV beginning this upcoming season.

The first game will take place in Las Vegas and then the series will flip to FexExForum during the 2025-26 season.

Memphis has already scheduled non-conference games next season on the road at Virginia, Clemson, and will host Missouri.

The Tigers will also face San Francisco at the Chase Center in a neutral site game and at least three games in the Maui Invitational.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.