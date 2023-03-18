Tigers make 4-star safety Faheem Delane’s top 11

We’re a year away from the 2025 recruiting class being at the forefront of coach Brian Kelly and the LSU staff’s minds. Still, the Tigers hold commitments from a pair of four-star commits, and they’ll hope to add a third in Faheem Delane.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel recently released a top 11, and the Tigers made the cut alongside Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, USC, Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Maryland, Oregon and Ohio State.

Delane ranks as the No. 46 player nationally and No. 4 safety in the 2025 class per On3. The Nittany Lions are currently listed as the favorite on the On3 RPM, and the Tigers have some ground to make up here.

thankful to all the schools who believed in me ! @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/JhmvmHwbwa — Faheem Delane (@faheemdelane) March 17, 2023

But LSU will remain a player here and hope to sway him. He had positive things to say about safeties coach Kerry Cooks, and the Tigers will hope to climb his list of schools.

More Football!

Odell Beckham Jr. claps back at claim he asked NFL teams for a $20 million/year deal LSU emerging as an early favorite for 4-star 2025 receiver after visit LSU offers top 20 wide receiver from Alabama

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire