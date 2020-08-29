Tiger Woods' wretched run continues at BMW Championship

A measure of Tiger Woods’s frustration at the state of his game came after the third round of the BMW Championship in Illinois on Saturday. Very rarely does the 15-time major winner decline to talk the media following a round, but at Olympia Fields he has done it two days running.

In fairness, Woods – who, in contrast to certain peers, has made a habit of fulfilling his press responsibilities regardless of his score – probably does not know what to say.

At 10 over in the penultimate FedEx Play-off event, the 44-year-old realises there is no chance of him qualifying for next week’s Tour Championship and that he will have to go into the US Open in three weeks’ time in awful form.

This 72 was a slight improvement, but his seven on the 17th summed up his mood. Woods sliced his drive into the water and then hit a wild hook with his next shot. It was something of a relief when he tapped in for a four on the 18th, but standing outside the top 50, Sunday could also be a long day.

On the European Tour, Martin Kaymer has his chance to win his first title since the 2014 US Open. The 35-year-old German is in second, only two back of South Africa’s Justin Walters, at the ISPS Handa UK Championship at the Belfry after a brilliant 66.

It would be an emotional comeback victory for the former world No 1, particularly after his calamitous second round 82 at the recent USPGA Championship, where he went from one off the first-round pace to missing the cut. Misery has become an all-too regular occurrence in his career of late and the player now ranked 142nd explained why he feels more at ease on his home circuit.

“This is where I feel comfortable, where I don’t need to adjust at all,” he said. “You see all the players and caddies that you have hung out with for the last 15 years. I don’t want to say family but it’s very close, having as much comfort as possible.”