Tiger Woods at the Masters - Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters with injury - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

Tiger Woods' Masters is over after the 15-time major champion withdrew due to injury during his third round at Augusta.

Woods limped to a record-equalling 23rd consecutive cut in the Masters on Saturday, sneaking through on three-over after bogeying his final two holes.

The 47-year-old had 11 holes of his third round remaining on Sunday but a short statement on the Masters' Twitter page read: "Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round."

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

Woods was rock bottom of the leaderboard by three shots as he made two bogeys and two double-bogeys over his first seven holes before he called it a day. He has only completed 72 holes twice since a horrific car crash in February 2021 and had looked in significant discomfort throughout his Masters campaign.

The American had seven holes of his second round to complete on Saturday when play resumed at 8am and followed three pars with a birdie on the 15th to get inside the projected cut mark.

However, dropped shots on the 17th and 18th left Woods on three over par and needing help from elsewhere to join Gary Player (1959-82) and Fred Couples (1983-2007) in the record books.

That assistance immediately arrived as good friend Justin Thomas badly hooked his tee shot on the 17th and went on to bogey the hole, dropping to three over himself and moving the cut to the same score before also making a bogey on the last to miss the cut.

Speaking before the cut had been confirmed, Woods said: "I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event. Obviously I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here.

"I hope I get a chance to play this weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds."

Brooks Koepka takes a four-shot lead into the final day of the 87th Masters, clear of playing partner Jon Rahm with 12 holes left to play in their third rounds.