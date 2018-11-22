Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson: Las Vegas showdown to be broadcast live by Sky Sports

The Las Vegas showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will now be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The pair, who boast 18 majors and 123 PGA Tour wins between them, are facing off in a bizarre head-to-head match-play event at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas in a "winner-takes-all" $9m exhibition.

Broadcasters in the UK had initially veered away from the contest after the vast sums being thrown around drew widespread criticism from both golf fans and the wider public.

As well as the grand prize, Woods and Mickelson will compete over a series of spontaneous side challenges, such as closest to the pin and longest drive competitions.

Mickelson already grabbed headlines this week after offering to place a $200,000 on birdieing the first-hole on Friday at the pre-match press conference earlier this week.

Both Woods and Mickelson will be mic'd up throughout the match and have promised a wave of trash talk to entertain viewers at home.

It will be Woods' first televised appearance since both he and Mickelson failed to win a single point at the Ryder Cup in Paris last month.