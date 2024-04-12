Tiger Woods under par as Masters first round halted for darkness

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods will have 23 holes to play Friday after his opening round was called Thursday due to darkness.

Woods sat at 1 under following a par at the par-5 13th hole. He’ll hit his tee shot at the par-4 14th at 7:50 a.m. ET Friday, when play is set to resume. Nine groups still have holes to play in their first rounds, as a weather delay pushed the start of the 88th Masters back two-and-a-half hours.

That group of 27 players includes Nicolai Hojgaard, who is 5 under through 15 holes. Max Homa is 4 under through 13, and Tyrrell Hatton is 3 under through 14.

The second round will still begin at 8 a.m., meaning that barring any more delays, the tournament could get back on schedule by Friday evening. (Woods is set to tee off in Round 2 at 10:18 a.m. ET.)

Woods kickstarted his day by rolling an 8-footer for birdie at the par-4 first hole. He bogeyed the par-3 fourth before getting back into red numbers with a birdie at the par-5 eighth. On the second nine, his early highlight came at the par-3 12th, where he flew the green with his tee shot before getting up and down for par from an awkward lie in the pine straw.

Woods is trying to make his 24th straight Masters cut, which would break a record also held by Fred Couples and Gary Player.