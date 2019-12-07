Tiger Woods trolls Justin Thomas with hilarious, lengthy first-tee announcement before their Hero World Challenge tee time

Saturday marks the third time Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas have been paired together this week at the Hero World Challenge. Before their third-round tee time, Thomas couldn't help but laugh at the quick introduction he got, compared to his playing partner, the tournament host. JT and Tiger laughed about it on Friday walking up the fairway.

On Saturday, Tiger got back at JT with some well-thought-out humor. The lengthy first-tee announcement that awaited JT before he teed off on Saturday went deep into JT's bio, even including that JT was the 2009 Kentucky "Mr. Golf," undoubtedly the work of Tiger.

Here's video of the funny moment before their Saturday tee time:

Compared to the moment on Friday, where you can Thomas was obviously amused by his quick introduction:

Even the third-round leader, Gary Woodland, couldn't help but laugh as he heard it from Albany's driving range. It was well done by Tiger, someone who we know loves his smack talk. The two had a good laugh about it as they walked off the first tee.

Tiger and Thomas are great buddies, so this was a little peek into their friendship, and the amount of smack talk that likely takes place on a regular basis. Of course, they also have an important task at hand, as they both have great shots at winning this year's Hero World Challenge, sitting just a couple shots behind heading into Saturday's round.

