Tiger Woods told a cameraman three times to give him some space after crushing opening drive at PGA Championship

Andy Nesbitt
·1 min read
Tiger Woods is back.

The GOAT teed off shortly after his 9:11 am ET tee time this morning at the 2022 PGA Championship and he struck his opening shot right down the middle of the fairway.

He then hit a wedge to a few feet on his approach and rolled in a birdie in the center of the cup to quickly get to red figures at Southern Hills, where he won the 2007 PGA Championship.

But after his opening drive he had a moment with a cameraman where he asked him three times to give him some space as he walked down the fairway.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Leaderboard | Streaming on ESPN+

Check this out:

