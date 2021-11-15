Tiger Woods: Timeline of events a year after we last saw him (officially) at the November Masters

Golf fans saw the worst and the best of Tiger Woods the last time the 15-time major champion teed it up in an official professional tournament (not counting the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie).

Monday marks 365 days since his final round at the November 2020 Masters.

Woods, a five-timer winner at Augusta National Golf Club, entered the final round 11 shots behind eventual champion Dustin Johnson and proceeded to do the unthinkable on multiple occasions.

First up was his eye-scratching 10 on the par-3 12th after rinsing three balls in Rae’s Creek, followed by his hot run down the stretch. Woods went on to birdie five of his last six holes, including his final four. Unlike the roars that greeted him on No. 18 after his win in 2019, Woods finished 4-over 76 to finish the tournament, and the year, in silence.

A lot has happened over the last year both on and off the golf course for Woods, and his future sure looks a lot different today than it did on that roller coaster Sunday.

Dec. 19-20 2020 - PNC Championship with Charlie

Okay so this is technically the last time we saw Tiger competing on the golf course, and it was alongside an 11-year-old Charlie who made his tournament debut as the youngest ever to tee it up in the 36-hole family member exhibition. The father-son duo shot a pair of 10-under 62s to finish seventh at 20 under, five shots behind champions Team Thomas.

PNC Championship 2020

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods react on the third green during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Closing 2020, looking ahead to 2021

Complications with his back mixed with a different schedule due to COVID-19 led Woods to make just nine official starts on the PGA Tour in 2020. He had just one top 10 and dropped from No. 6 to No. 41 in the world ranking.

Story continues

Looking ahead to 2021, Woods’ sights were still set on a 16th major championship and record 83rd PGA Tour title. As our Steve DiMeglio predicted at the time, using history as a guide, Woods was likely to make his first start of the year in the Farmers Insurance Open (Jan. 28-31), which he has won seven times (he also won the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines), and his second start in the Genesis Invitational (Feb. 18-21), which benefits his TGR Foundation.

Jan. 19, 2021 – Fifth back surgery

And then he underwent his fifth back surgery, knocking him out for at least two tournaments. It was announced on Jan. 19, 2021, but it was later reported the surgery took place Dec. 23, 2020.

“I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back on Tour,” Woods said on the original post, which also stated he would not compete at the Farmers Insurance Open or his Genesis Invitational. That said, Woods still planned to serve as the Genesis host.

Said Zach Johnson when the news broke: “It stinks … If this allows him to come back and play for a longer period of time, that would be fantastic.”

“He should be back for the Masters,” added Rory McIlroy.

Feb. 21, 2021 - Tiger on playing the Masters: 'God I hope so. I’ve got to get there first.'

Woods fulfilled his duties as tournament host for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he made his Tour debut in 1992 as a 16-year-old amateur. During Sunday’s final round the 82-time winner on Tour appeared with Jim Nantz on the CBS broadcast. At the end of the interview, Nantz asked the question that had been swirling around in the minds of golf fans: Will Woods play the Masters?

“God I hope so. I’ve got to get there first,” Woods said with a chuckle. “A lot of it is based on my surgeons and doctors and therapist and making sure I do it correctly. This is the only back I’ve got, I don’t have much more wiggle room left.”

Tiger Woods

Max Homa poses with the winners trophy with event host Tiger Woods following his playoff victory in the final round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Feb. 23, 2021 - Woods 'lucky to be alive' after crash near Los Angeles

The Tuesday after hosting the Genesis Invitational Woods was involved in a single-car rollover crash at just after 7 a.m. PT. After being pulled from the vehicle, Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Late Tuesday night a statement was released that Woods was awake, responsive and recovering from surgery after the crash:

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portion of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling,” said Dr. Anish Mahajan, Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Tiger Woods car crash

A crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

Feb. 25, 2021 - Tiger transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Two days later after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash, Tiger was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to continue his recovery from “significant” leg injuries that already required extensive surgery and a rod being inserted into his lower right leg.

Feb. 28, 2021 – Players wear Sunday red during WGC-Workday

During the final round of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida, about 20 percent of the field paid tribute to Woods by donning his Sunday red.

Tiger’s response: “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

March 16, 2021 – Tiger returns home, and to video games

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” said Woods via a statement. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Earlier in the day it was announced that the 15-time major champion was getting back into the video game world alongside 2K, who had recently released a game with Justin Thomas on the cover.

March 31, 2021 – Detectives won't reveal cause of Tiger's crash due to privacy concerns

Two weeks after Woods returned home, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced the cause of the crash has been determined and the investigation had concluded, but Woods’ permission was needed to release the report.

California law restricts access to full crash reports to only certain involved parties.

Villanueva also said he still considers the single-car crash to have been an “accident” despite evidence that suggests the famed golfer didn’t brake or steer out of the emergency for nearly 400 feet after striking an eight-inch curb in the median.

Tiger Woods car

The vehicle of Tiger Woods after he was involved in a rollover accident in Rancho Palos Verdes on February 23, 2021. (Photo: Harrison Hill-USA TODAY)

Early April – Hangs with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy before Masters, watches Masters with Rickie Fowler

“I went over and saw (Woods) a couple times last week. We texted Friday morning and he said it’s kind of starting to set in. He’s bummed he’s not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too,” said Justin Thomas after his Masters practice round. That week Rory McIlroy also told a funny story about Woods not knowing here some of his trophies are.

Rickie Fowler, who didn’t earn an invitation to the Masters, instead watched the first round at Tiger’s house in Florida.

“I did go over and watch a little bit with Tiger, so it was fun to be able to do that, talk about the course. We were watching and saw just how firm and fast and kind of such a fine line how Augusta can be. We were definitely both very disappointed that we couldn’t be out there to experience it because it’s very few times where you do get to see Augusta that firm and fast.”

“He’s like, honestly, he was a lot better than I expected,” Fowler added. “So that was good to hear. Then to get over there and see him getting around, and now you guys have seen some pictures that he’s posted and he’s out and about a little bit, he was in good spirits. Because early on it was more him having to keep his leg up for inflammation, couldn’t be walking around on crutches that much, although I’m sure he wanted to because he didn’t want to just be laid up.

“It was good to see him. Hung out and spent some time with (Woods’ son) Charlie, and (daughter) Sam was there for a little bit before she had to go to soccer practice. I think his main focus and concern is getting back to being a dad, go play golf with Charlie, push him around, and be able to run around with Sam. But his golf clubs are right there in the living room and he can stare at them all he wants.”

April 9, 2021 – Collision report: Tiger thought he was in Florida

A 22-page collision report on Tiger’s crash was obtained by USA TODAY Sports after the sheriff’s department announced the cause of the Woods crash was “driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway.”

According to the report, Woods mistakenly thought he was in the state of Florida when he was interviewed by a sheriff’s deputy at the hospital after the crash. Among the revelations in the report: The legendary golfer’s blood pressure also was “too low to administer any type of pain medication” shortly after the crash.

April 16, 2021 – The Hay short course opens at Pebble Beach

In some good news off the course, The Hay – Tiger’s complete reimagining of the former Peter Hay Golf Course – opened at Pebble Beach to rave reviews. Said Jay Blasi:

Like Bandon Preserve, The Cradle and The Sandbox, The Hay is fun, quick and beautiful. It is relaxed (eightsomes allowed) and communal, with plenty of crosstalk from hole to hole and group to group. Simply put, it provides an ideal complement to the other resort offerings.

April 23, 2021 - Tiger reveals first photo since accident, standing on crutches with dog

Woods largely stayed out of the spotlight limelight after his crash in February, but in April unveiled a picture on crutches next to his dog, Bugs, a Border Collie and Springer Spaniel mix.

May 27, 2021 - Tiger makes first comments on his recovery

Speaking publicly for the first time since his crash, Woods told Golf Digest, “This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

June 9, 2021 - Tiger rejects NBC Sports invite to join U.S. Open broadcast

Fans have long wondered what Tiger will do when he can’t play competitively anymore. Will he get in the broadcast booth? Focus more on his golf course design and companies like PopStroke? Start a podcast like every other former athlete?

On an NBC Sports media conference call featuring Dan Hicks, Paul Azinger, Jim “Bones” Mackay and Tommy Roy ahead of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, Hicks said that Woods rejected an invite to be apart of the broadcast.

“Yeah, in fact, that’s exactly the line that I was thinking and we were all thinking is how good that would be, who better, if he couldn’t be there to play it, to voice it and have him a part of the show. But we were rebuffed,” explained Hicks of having Tiger join. “He didn’t want to do it, and I totally understand his situation. There is a lot going on in his world right now and there’s also a part of Tiger that doesn’t want to become this, I don’t want to, for lack of a better word, a sideshow at an event where we should be concentrating on what’s happening.”

June 16, 2021 - Tiger spotted in Los Angeles on crutches

Three days into U.S. Open week, Woods was spotted walking on crutches.

The video, posted by TMZ (and picked up on Instagram by the handle @twspot), shows Woods walking a short distance from an unidentified building to a waiting car. He is seen putting some weight on the injured right leg and maneuvering quite well.

Sept. 20, 2021 – Trophy hunting for upcoming World Golf Hall of Fame induction

Besides some congratulatory posts for a few major champions, Woods was largely quiet throughout the summer. Then in late September Woods announced he was hunting down golf trophies, just not on the course.

The 82-time winner on the PGA Tour and 15-time major champion shared on Twitter that he’s seeking out his favorite trophies for his World Golf Hall of Fame exhibit and included a photo of his 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year hardware.

Oct. 9, 2021 - Photos show Tiger back on the course watching Charlie

You know we’re desperate for the Cat to return when him simply being out in public is breaking news.

In early October a photo posted to the Twitter account @TWLEGION appears to show Woods with his son, Charlie, on the range, reportedly at a junior event in Florida. Woods is standing on his own – no crutches or golf cart – with a golf club in hand, with just a black sleeve on the majority of his right leg.

Oct. 18, 2021 – Tiger announces Hero field for Bahamas

Tiger recently took to Twitter to announce the field for his 2021 Hero World Challenge, Dec. 2-5 in Albany, Bahamas. Of the 20 players in the field at the time of the announcement, 15 were ranked inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

