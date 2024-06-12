Tiger Woods Thanks His 'Mommy' Kultida in Emotional Speech as His Son and Daughter Look on

Woods said his mom has "been there through thick and thin" as he was honored with the USGA's Bob Jones Award

Sam Greenwood/Getty Tiger Woods and his mother Kultida Woods at the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction

Tiger Woods paid touching tribute to his mother Kultida when he accepted the USGA's Bob Jones Award on June 11.

Woods, 48, received the award, which the USGA calls its "highest honor," during a ceremony in North Carolina, where he was joined by Kultida, 80, and his children: son Charlie, 15, and daughter Sam, 16.

Speaking to attendees, the golfer dedicated the final portion of his acceptance speech to Kultida, acknowledging the sacrifices his mom made for his career.

"My mom doesn't get enough credit," Woods said.

"They all thought that it was me and dad on the road, which it was, but mom was at home. If you don’t know, mom has been there my entire life, she's always been there through thick and thin."

Woods then accepted the honor "in humbleness" and "unbelievable regard" for the previous recipients of the Bob Jones Award, and added, "But I also accept it for my mommy too."

usga/YouTube Tiger Woods receives Bob Jones Award

"She allowed me to get here, she allowed me to do these things, chase my dreams," he continued, thanking his mom for the "support and love."

"I didn't do this alone, I had the greatest rock that any child could possibly have - my mom. Thank you, mommy," Woods concluded before the audience applauded his kind words.

The golf great and his mother shared a sweet hug when he returned to his table from the stage as Sam and Charlie looked on.

The Bob Jones Award was given to Woods in recognition of his "commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf’s time-honored traditions," the USGA said.

Of Woods' selection, the association said he has "redefined the game of golf in the modern era, overcoming physical and personal challenges by displaying the characteristics of tenacity, mental strength and perseverance."

During his speech, Woods called Bob Jones "the greatest amateur that ever lived" and said he was "so honored" to be receiving the award.

Woods welcomed daughter Sam with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2007, and Charlie arrived two years later. He and Nordegren ultimately went their separate ways in 2010.

During his 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame induction speech, Woods spoke about his parents' sacrifices in more depth.

"My family made a tough decision, and at the age of 14 and a half, we took out a second mortgage so I could go out and play the AJGA Tour. Mom stayed at home. Dad traveled. And I went out and played the AJGA Tour on our second mortgage," he said, according to the PGA Tour.

His father, Earl, died on May 3, 2006, from prostate cancer after a 37-year marriage to Kultida.



