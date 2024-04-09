Tiger Woods still capable of winning a sixth Masters 'if everything comes together'

Tiger Woods has never missed a cut at the Masters as a professional [Getty Images]

The 88th Masters Venue: Augusta National Dates: 11-14 April Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website of each round. Full details

Tiger Woods says he is still capable of winning a sixth Green Jacket and 16th major "if everything comes together" at this week's Masters.

Woods has barely played competitive golf since having ankle surgery last April after withdrawing in the third round of last year's Masters.

The 48-year-old is chasing Jack Nicklaus' record of six Masters wins and 18 major titles.

"The ankle doesn't hurt any more. It's fused so that's fine," Woods said.

"It's other parts of my body that now have to take the brunt of it. Every shot that's not on a tee box is a challenge.

"I ache every day and I prefer it warm and humid and hot. And I know we're going to get some thunderstorms. So at least it will be hot and it won't be like last year."

The American's schedule has been limited since he suffered a catalogue of serious injuries in a car crash in 2021

Woods returned to action following last year's tournament at the Hero World Challenge in December, completing all 72 holes in the Bahamas, but was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational in February in California because of illness on the seventh hole of the second round.

He did not play in March's Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he has won eight times, or the Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship event, which he has triumphed in twice.

When asked what he could achieve against that backdrop, Woods said: "If everything comes together, I think I can get one more," adding with a smile: "Do I need to describe that any more than that, or are we good?"

In response to a question about the Genesis Invitational withdrawal, Woods added: "I wasn't ready to play. My body wasn't ready, my game wasn't ready.

"I thought that when I was at [the Hero World Challenge], once a month would be a really nice rhythm.

"It hasn't worked out that way. But now we have major championships every month from here through July. So now the once a month hopefully kicks in."

Woods tees off in his first round at 18:24 BST on Thursday, playing alongside Australian Jason Day and American Max Homa.

