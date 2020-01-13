Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Swings Golf Club Like A Chip Off The Old Block

Tiger Woods’ 10-year-old son Charlie is already showing signs that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree on the golf course.

Video of the young Woods hitting the ball on the range at a junior tournament in Jupiter, Florida, went viral.

The swing of Charlie Woods 👀



Tiger looks on as his ten year old son swings on the range ahead of a junior event in Florida. pic.twitter.com/0WvwCw1hST — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) January 12, 2020

Charlie is literally almost in the shadow of his GOAT father, who caddied for the lad.

Charlie shot a 5-over-par 41 in the nine-hole event and did not win, Golf Channel reported. But that swing may foreshadow victories to come.

The elder Woods returns to the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 23, ESPN reported, so perhaps he’ll have time for another caddy gig for Charlie in the bag before that.

