Tiger Woods' son Charlie steals show, pumps fist at PNC Championship

Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, sat atop the scoreboard at the end of this weekend’s PNC Championship at 25-under par.

But it was the seventh-place team that stole the show. Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, finished six spots back on a leaderboard that also featured Lee Trevino and John Daly. The father-son duo drew most of the attention at the Orlando event held for major winners and their families.

🏆 @JustinThomas34 dominates

💪 Charlie Woods does vintage fist pump

🎯 Lee Trevino makes a run



Best from Sunday at @PNCchampionship. pic.twitter.com/yDrLXIC8f0 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 21, 2020

Charlie breaks out Tiger fist pump

The weekend served as a coming-out party for 11-year-old Charlie, who wore Sunday red and helped his dad to a seventh-place score of 20-under par at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

He also celebrated a good putt with a signature Tiger fist pump — the iconic celebration of his father’s that’s older than he is.

💥💥💥 CHARLIE FIST PUMP 💥💥💥



Just like his dad. @PNCchampionship pic.twitter.com/sIahzZek9E — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 20, 2020

Tiger: ‘Incredibly special for us’

The pair shot a 10-under 62 on the second day of the two-day scramble. But it wasn’t about the scoreboard for Woods — as it so often is. The 44-year-old who bonded with his late father on the golf course in his youth talked about the chance to do so with Charlie ahead of the tournament.

“It’s just so cool for me to see him enjoying the sport, feeling the shots and hitting it as solidly as he’s doing now,” Woods told reporters after a Friday practice round with Charlie ...

“The whole idea is the bonding that we have. I spent so much time with my dad on the old back nine and just having those moments. This is an opportunity to come together and share great moments like this.”

After Sunday’s final round, Woods clearly cherished the moment.

“It was incredibly special for us to have the opportunity to spend the quality time we had,” Woods said. “It’s memories we’ll have for our entire lives.”

Tiger Woods cherished the chance to compete with his 11-year-old son Charlie on the golf course. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The weekend was the latest chapter in the Tiger Woods saga that’s seen him evolve from teen phenom to ruthless competitor and all-time great before a personal and professional downfall and rebound that culminated in the 2019 Masters championship.

Since that victory, Woods has softened his hard competitor’s edge — at least when it comes to his perspective of being a father. This weekend, he and Charlie gave a glimpse into what that relationship looks like.

"Memories for a lifetime."



Team Woods' debut is in the books. pic.twitter.com/PKSbfVaZoy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

