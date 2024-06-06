Will Tiger Woods' son Charlie get NIL deals with new rules for Florida high school sports?

JUPITER — Benjamin School boys golf coach Toby Harbeck has juggled with the potential impact of NIL for Florida high school student-athletes since rumors started swirling around the state last fall.

After the Florida High School Athletic Association approved legislation allowing players of all sports to profit from their name, image and likeness on Tuesday, state champion Charlie Woods is officially eligible to receive financial compensation for his talents on the fairways.

"It is what it is. It's going to be interesting," Harbeck told The Palm Beach Post on Tuesday, June 4.

"I haven't spoken with him. I haven't spoken with dad," he continued, referring to Tiger Woods. "They're very protective as far as letting anyone get a word in about anything."

Does Tiger Woods' son Charlie have any NIL deals already?

Harbeck flashed back to the 15-year-old's December appearance alongside his father in the PNC Championship, one of the first times news broke of a clothing line creating a "potential" partnership with Charlie.

Headlined "Tiger Woods’s Son Charlie Might Have a New Apparel Partner — And It’s Not Nike," the Sports Illustrated article noted Charlie donning Greyson Clothiers threads at the event. Author Gabrielle Albert labeled the clothing choice and the golf clothing line's posting of the youngster on its social media platforms as an "intriguing development."

"That wasn't true," Harbeck said. "A lot of what you hear is noise and until you have to deal with it you treat it as noise."

Will Charlie Woods cash in after FHSAA approves NIL in Florida high schools?

If there ever was a camp prepared to silence the static, it would be the one surrounding the Woods family.

"They're smart enough to know what's good, what's not good," Harbeck said of the Woods. "I'm sure someone's going to approach him with [NIL] ... but they're so smart and they've got such good people around them that I think the only thing we need to be careful of is making sure we're all aware of what's going on − and that deals with all kids."

Harbeck is confident that if Charlie is offered a deal that he will be "one of the first to know," and to his knowledge "no one has approached."

Harbeck will be 'shocked' if Charlie Woods' family opts to take NIL money

The four-time state champion golf coach went as far as to say that he would be "shocked" and "surprised" if the Woods signed any deal that came their way.

"Obviously, someone's going to go in on Charlie, but I doubt they'll accept it," Harbeck said. "I know them too well."

"He doesn't need the fame. He's got that. He surely doesn't need the money. So what's the benefit of Charlie receiving NIL money? Is there one? I don't know," he pondered.

Harbeck knows one thing for certain.

"All Tiger wants to do is keep the kid in Charlie."

