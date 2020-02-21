Tiger Woods skipping Honda Classic for second straight year

For the second consecutive year Tiger Woods will skip what essentially is his hometown event next week when the PGA Tour travels to South Florida for the Honda Classic.

Woods, who lives in Jupiter Island about 15 miles from PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, said following last week’s Genesis Invitational that he would take some time off before he started training again, presumably in time to play the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he’s won eight times.

Woods skipped the Honda Classic last year, citing the new schedule and the relocation of The Players back to March. He also withdrew from last year's API because of a neck strain.

No Tiger at the Honda. And, frankly, no surprise. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 21, 2020

If Woods follows a similar schedule this year, he would have just two more starts, Players and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, before the year’s first major at Augusta National, where he is the defending champion. If he returns to Arnie's Place and keeps the same pre-Masters schedule, that would mean three events in four weeks with one week off before Augusta.

Next week’s event at PGA National will include world No. 2 Brooks Koepka, as well as Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.