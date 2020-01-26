Tiger Woods sinks 141-yard shot only to have it pop out of hole at Farmers Open

Tiger Woods had a heartbreaker in the final round on Sunday. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods could only look around in disbelief.

In the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday, Woods was 141 yards to the hole and made every single inch of it on a fairway shot. The ball bounced twice and went into the hole on the par-3.

But in the same moment it bounced back out onto the green.

⛳️ @TigerWoods nearly holed out from the fairway.



The ball went IN the hole ... and came back out. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ikm21gLSju — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2020

Woods tapped in an 11-inch putt for a birdie that everyone is walking away thinking holds a little bit of unfairness. As Golf Channel’s Nick Faldo put it on the air:

“If you were [watching] at a bar with a pint in your hand,” he said, “I guarantee somebody is soaked.”

While some are joking the answer is a gopher, the real issue was all the spin Woods had on the ball forced it to curl back out. He’s going for his 83rd tournament victory, an all-time record on the PGA Tour. Woods was tied at 15th at the time of the stunner.

