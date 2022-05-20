Follow Tiger Woods with shot-by-shot updates on Friday at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills

If you can’t watch Tiger Woods and his star-studded group on Friday afternoon at the 2022 PGA Championship, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The 15-time major champion is back at the home of his 2007 PGA win at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is playing alongside fellow stars Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Woods birdied his opening hole on Thursday but shortly after some discomfort in his surgically repaired right leg wreaked havoc on a round that ultimately ended with a disappointing 4-over 74.

Take a scroll through Woods’ second round below with shot-by-shot live updates from Southern Hills.

PGA: How to watch | ESPN+ streaming | Yardage book

Hole 1 - Par 4

And here we go. After Thursday’s 74, it’s important to get off to a fast start Friday, especially with the wind dying down a bit. Woods hit driver off the first, playing downhill and downwind, and lost it in the trees right of the fairway. Not what he was looking for. Tiger got lucky with the lie in the right rough and took advantage. He hit a towering cut that landed in the middle of the green and stayed right there. Birdie look at the first. His 50-foot bid nearly went in, but it was good enough for an easy par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: E thru 1

Hole 2 - Par 4

The second is challenging, especially with the wind coming from the left. Tiger pulled driver once again and found the right rough just like he did on the first. Not looking sharp with the big stick early on Friday. His approach came out soft from the rough and ended up in the left greenside bunker. Tiger thumped it from the sand nicely and it released onto the green into tap in range. He’ll take that.

Story continues

TIGER ON THE DAY: E thru 2

Hole 3 - Par 4

It’s driver for the third straight hole and this one is perfect, right down the right-hand side of the fairway. He’s in business at the par 4. He played a cut 9-iron into the center of the green but didn’t look too happy with the result. Wanted to take advantage of his drive and didn’t pull it off. From 42 feet, Tiger’s birdie putt came up just short, but for the third straight hole, Woods made an easy par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: E thru 3

Hole 4 - Par 4

Instead of going with his patented stinger off the fourth, Tiger grabbed a 3-wood and played a beautiful, low cut against the wind and found the fairway. Go time at the short par 4. Another low 9-iron found the middle of the green but left him a long birdie putt. Tiger’s 25-foot bid missed on the high side and ran out three to four feet. He cleaned for par, however, and stayed at even for the day.

TIGER ON THE DAY: E thru 4

Hole 5 - Par 5

Hole 6 - Par 3

Hole 7 - Par 4

Hole 8 - Par 3

Hole 9 - Par 4

Hole 10 - Par 4

1

1