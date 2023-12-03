Follow Tiger Woods with shot-by-shot analysis Sunday at 2023 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods will close out his most recent return to competition on Sunday in paradise.

In his first competitive appearance since the Masters earlier this spring, the 15-time major champion enters the final round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event that benefits his TGR Foundation, T-16 at even par in the 20-player field.

Woods was admittedly rusty in Thursday’s opening round at Albany in the Bahamas as he signed for an up-and-down 3-over 75 but got back under par both Friday (70) and Saturday (71).

If you can’t watch Woods on Sunday, check out his closing round at the 2023 Hero World Challenge with shot-by-shot updates below.

Pre-round thoughts

For years Tiger has been adamant that no matter the procedure, he can still hit every shot necessary to compete in tournaments. The only issue was whether or not he could walk 72 holes and stay fit to swing.

Albany is a flat resort course that doesn’t make for a difficult walk and it’s so far, so good for the soon-to-be 48-year-old. I’ll be curious to see how he’s walking on the back nine. Another round under par would do wonders for his momentum heading into 2024 (where he ideally wants to play once a month) but anything near par is a positive.

Hole 1 - Par 4

Woods tees off at 11:08 a.m. ET alongside Sam Burns.

