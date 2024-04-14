Tiger Woods shoots a 77 in final round of Masters

Tiger Woods acknowledges the cheers of spectators after completing a round of 77 on Sunday at the Masters. It was only the second tournament he's finished since the start of 2023. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Tiger Woods made history again this week by making the Masters cut for a record 24th consecutive time. But he couldn’t do much more than that.

He shot a five-over-par 77 on Sunday, a day after a dismal 82 in the third round.

Woods was able to finish a tournament for the second time since the start of 2023.

“It was a good week all around,” he said, still upbeat after his Sunday round. “I think that coming in here, not having played a full tournament in a very long time, it was a good fight on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately yesterday it didn't quite turn out the way I wanted it to.”

Woods got a rousing ovation from the spectators as he made his way up the 18th hole and into the clubhouse.

Read more: What do Masters champions get besides the green jacket? And what is on the trophy?

This marked the fifth anniversary of Woods’ miraculous Masters win in 2019, when he collected his fifth green jacket.

He said the conditions presented a particular challenge this year.

“Just the wind and what it was doing out here to the golf shots and the balls and putting, how difficult the course was playing,” he said. “It doesn't take much to get out of position here. Unfortunately, I got out of position a lot yesterday and a couple times today.”

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.