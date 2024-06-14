Tiger Woods shoots 3-over 73 in second round of 2024 U.S. Open, misses cut at Pinehurst No. 2

Tiger Woods posted an opening-round 4-over 74 Thursday thanks to an ice-cold putter during the middle of his day and average-at-best iron play. So, he needed something around even par Friday to make it to the weekend of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

After opening with three pars, Woods hit a wonderful iron shot from 230 yards into the par-4 fourth and cashed in the 16-foot putt for a birdie. However, he immediately gave it back on the par-5 fifth and added another square to the card at the ninth, making the turn with a 1-over 36.

U.S. OPEN: Leaderboard | Hole-by-hole | How to watch | Flyovers

Woods made a couple pars on Nos. 10 and 11 but struggled on the 12th and tapped in for bogey. At that point, the cut looked like it was going to be 5 over. Woods, through 12 holes, was 6 over for the week.

After missing a short birdie putt at the 13th after a great wedge shot, Woods lipped out another birdie putt at the 15th that he began to walk in. The fans surrounding the par 3 were heartbroken.

On the 16th, Woods’ second shot landed in the middle of the green but bounce over the back, and his third from off the green nearly came back to his feet. He missed the lengthy par effort, and that was about it.

He got up and down for par from the sand at the par-3 17th and made par at the 18th to sign for a 3-over 73. Another missed cut for Woods.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek