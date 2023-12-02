Tiger Woods shoots 1-under 71 during third round of 2023 Hero World Challenge

The first two holes weren’t too kind to Tiger Woods on Saturday, and the 15-time major champion was 2 over through 2 heading to the third tee at Albany. However, Woods bounced back nicely at the Hero World Challenge, shooting a 1-under 71 during the third round in the Bahamas.

Woods got a shot back at the par-5 third after finding the green in two and did the same at the par-5 sixth to get back to even on the day. A beauty into the par-3 eighth from 190 set up his third birdie of the day. He’d add one more at the ninth to make the turn in 2-under 34.

After making the turn, Woods gave a shot back at the par-5 11th after a bad third to fall back to even for the tournament, 1 under on the round.

Woods converted two great up-and-downs on Nos. 12 and 13 before taking on the easiest hole on the course, No. 14, and adding a circle to the card. After a bomb on the par-5 15th, Woods failed to make birdie for the third straight day, missing a four-foot putt.

He finished his day with pars at Nos. 16 and 17, but missed a short par putt on 18 and signed for his 1-under 71.

