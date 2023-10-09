Tiger Woods shares incredible moment with 11-year-old who hit a hole-in-one

Some people say you should never meet your heroes. Those people clearly didn't hit a hole-in-one in front of them.

Meet 11-year-old Holden Bautista. He was participating in the TGR Invitation, a junior tournament which lets kids play The Hay at Pebble Beach, a course that Tiger Woods redesigned in 2021.

The second day of the three-day tournament got off to an incredible start as Bautista hit not one, but, according to TaylorMade's official channel, two hole-in-ones.

Holden Bautista take a bow! Not only has the 11-year-old just made a hole-in-one, but he has also made an ace in front of Tiger Woods! That'll be a story for life👏pic.twitter.com/IgFLFmXi8I — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) October 8, 2023

After the celebration subsided, Bautista had the opportunity to meet Woods. The 15-time major champion offered Bautista two pins to commemorate his achievement.

Woods also offered a few words of encouragement to Bautista, telling him "I'm proud of you," and "Keep at it." Those words are probably enough to motivate Bautista for years and years to come.

This isn't the first time Woods has seen a hole-in-one at a junior tournament

Back in 2016, Woods celebrated the opening of his course The Playgrounds in Montgomery, Texas with a junior tournament. Eleven-year-old Taylor Crozier was able to ace the 81-year-old first hole himself. The crowd went wild.

Prior to the tournament, Woods was seen taking swings around the course, the first time he's been seen taking shots since he withdrew from the Masters in April. Woods reportedly played a few holes at The Hay with his 14-year-old son, Charlie.

He also recently opened a sports bar, T-Squared Social, in New York.

