Tiger Woods serves up Champions Dinner ahead of Masters defence

(Getty Images)

Tiger Woods hosted the annual Champions Dinner on Tuesday evening ahead of his Masters defence at Augusta.

Woods, who won the major in 2019 for a fifth time, has had to wait an extra five months to begin the defence of his championship, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing a delay from the competition’s original April start date.

And although the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia is taking place later than usual and without fans in attendance, tradition has not been totally compromised.

Woods hosted the Champions Dinner on Tuesday, serving up a banquet for fellow former winners of the Masters.

Woods presented a starter of sushi with tempura shrimp, tuna and spices, followed by a main course of prime steak and chicken fajitas accompanied by red wine. Dessert consisted of flan, churros and sopapillas.

The meal was much different to the one offered up by the American in 1998 – a year after his first Masters title – when the then-21-year-old served cheeseburgers, fries and milkshakes.

The annual dinner has been a tradition at Augusta since Ben Hogan’s following his 1951 Masters win.

On Tuesday, 33 victors from the tournament’s past attended the Champions Dinner, sporting their Green Jackets – awarded upon winning the prestigious competition.

Read More

The Masters tee times including Woods, De Chambeau, McIlroy and more

Who are the favourites to win The Masters?

At Augusta, golf starts to confront its racist history