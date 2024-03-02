Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy teeing it up at prestigious Seminole pro-member event

The pairings are out for Monday’s prestigious Seminole pro-member event in Florida, and there are plenty of familiar names on the tee sheet. Most notable, Tiger Woods.

Big Cat will play with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, and those two are paired with (guess who?) Justin Thomas and Mike Walrath, teeing off at 7:47 a.m. ET off the first tee at Seminole Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy is also in the field, playing with his father Gerry and in a group with Padraig Harrington and Ed Herlihy, a chairman of the PGA Tour.

Other pros in the field include Nelly Korda, the No. 2 female player in the world, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young, among others.

Woods will tee it up after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational due to sickness two weeks ago. It’s unclear whether he will be in the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week at Bay Hill in Orlando or the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass the following week.

For the second straight year, no LIV golfers will be in the field.

Here’s a look at the pairings for the Seminole pro-member.

Seminole pro-member tee times for Monday. pic.twitter.com/qJobUUky7c — 5 Clubs (@5ClubsGolf) March 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek