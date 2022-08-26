Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy served subpoenas by lawyer who filed lawsuits for Patrick Reed against Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee

On August 16, documents were released that showed Patrick Reed had filed lawsuits against Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee, seeking $750 million in damages.

Now, just a few weeks later, Larry Klayman, the lawyer who filed the aforementioned lawsuits, is coming after two of the biggest names in golf.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been reportedly served subpoenas as Klayman attempts to bring the superstars to court to testify about the players-only meeting that took place during the week of the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware.

The lawyer claims the meeting was “anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players,” and that the changes the PGA Tour revealed Wednesday are an attempt to “emulate LIV Golf, while continuing to allegedly harm LIV and its players by, among other alleged anticompetitive acts, working to deny them world ranking points to compete in major tournaments such as the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has been summoned, as well.

Woods given notice to appear in court September 21.

McIlroy a day later on September 22.

Monahan on September 27.

Klayman also released the following:

“This is not a personal ‘thing’ against Woods, McIlroy and Monahan, it’s about getting information about what occurred at the players’ meeting and generally with regard to allegations in our complaint that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and their commissioners Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, are allegedly colluding in restraint of trade and the antitrust laws to harm the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”

Some of the changes the Tour announced earlier this week include increased purses at elevated events, top 20 players playing in at least 20 events including the 12 elevated tournaments and the Player Impact Program expanding to include 20 players from the original 10.

Along with the changes, the joint venture between Woods, McIlroy and the Tour, the TGL, was announced.

