Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce launch of TMRW Sports

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are joining forces for more than their campaign against LIV Golf.

The two PGA Tour stars, along with sports industry executive Mike McCarley, announced the launch of TMRW Sports on Tuesday. The company will focus on “building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment.”

“I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more access to sports,” Woods said via a press release. “So many athletes, entertainers, and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans. Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love.”

McCarley is the founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, while Woods and McIlroy are listed as co-founders.

“Both Tiger and Rory’s competitive spirit extends beyond the golf course, and both have proven track records in supporting ventures that are modernizing the way sports are played, enjoyed and consumed,” McCarley said. “As we begin this journey together with the strong support of a diverse team of investors and partners, we’re focused on accelerating the evolution of sports with several interesting projects in development.”

Former NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol is one of the initial investors in the company. McCarley’s NBC Sports Group experience saw him hold the role of President, Golf & Global Strategy from 2011 to 2021.

Early TMRW Sports projects will be announced at a later time. For now, McIlroy can look ahead to the start of the Tour Championship on Thursday.