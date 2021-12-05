Tiger Woods rocks Sunday red while practicing at Hero World Challenge

He wasn’t in the field competing on Sunday, but that didn’t stop tournament host Tiger Woods from rocking his famous Sunday red while practicing during the final round of the Hero World Challenge.

The 15-time major champion broke his silence since his single-car accident in February earlier this week, first in an exclusive interview with Golf Digest and again the next day in a press conference where he seemed surprisingly upbeat despite facing his most daunting comeback to date.

Woods has also been teasing his return to the course over the last few weeks. He first shared he was “making progress” on Nov. 21, On Thursday, 11 days later, Woods fanned the flame of a return at the PNC Championship with a longer video on the driving range. On Saturday Woods was hitting driver.

According to Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio, who’s on the ground at Albany in the Bahamas, Woods hit balls on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week. He also joined the television broadcast on Saturday for 30 minutes and discussed how his practice is going.

“I can hit it. It just doesn’t go as far,” Woods said about hitting driver. “The power is not there, but I can hit drivers. I can hit any club in the bag. I’m not at the point where I can hear it land, OK?”

Next week Woods is expected to announce whether he will play in the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, or not. Woods would be allowed to use a cart.