Tiger Woods reveals running 'destroyed my body'

Tiger Woods has revealed the fitness advice he’d give to his younger self to avoid “destroying” his body.

During a recent Q&A shared to Twitter by Golf TV, Woods was asked to answer fan questions, including “Will you play on the Champions Tour when you’re eligible?” and “What is your go-to breakfast in the morning?”

However, it was in response to a question about the one thing the 44-year-old would tell his younger self that he became transparent about the physical damage he’d done to his body through running.

“Yeah, not to run so much,” Woods responded. “Running over 30 miles a week for probably my first five or six years on Tour pretty much destroyed my body and my knees.”

According to a 2018 interview with the professional golf champion regarding his workout routine in his younger years, Woods used to “get up in the morning, run four miles, then I’d go to the gym, do my lift, then I’d hit balls for about two to three hours, I would go play, come back, work on my short game, I’d go run another four miles.”

Throughout his career, Woods has undergone numerous knee surgeries. In 2007, he ruptured the ACL in his left knee while running on a golf course after the British Open, according to The Associated Press.

Woods’ most recent injury occurred in March 2019, when he withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain.

While answering fan questions, Woods also revealed the “greatest shot” he’s ever witnessed, which happened to be his own.

“My chip shot in Japan was pretty good,” the golfer said, adding: “I was there for that one.”

Woods was referring to the 2001 WGC-World Cup of Golf, where he played with David Duval, and needed an eagle to get into a playoff on the final hole.

He has previously called the shot the “hardest pitch” of his career.

