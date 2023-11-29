Tiger Woods reveals he's 'pain free' in his ankle after surgery
For the first time in months, Tiger Woods will play professional golf in the Hero World Challenge. In a press conference, Woods reveals how he's feeling since his ankle surgery.
In his first media conference in several months, Tiger Woods spoke about his own recovery, the PGA Tour-LIV negotiations, and how often he plans to play in 2024.
