Tiger Woods relishes chance to focus on winning USPGA again 'without people yelling'

Tiger Woods has informed Rory McIlroy that, from his standpoint, the absence of crowds will not be a problem when the pair tee off in the US PGA Championship on Thursday. “As far as energy is concerned that’ll be the same,” Woods said. “I'm pretty intense when I play, regardless.”

Since the restart, McIlroy has been honest in admitting that he has struggled in the behind-closed doors arena, as he has failed to record a single top 10 in five events. “It’s very hard for me to keep focus out here,” McIlroy said. “When there are fans there’s that energy and atmosphere and it’s easy to get into the mindset that you need.”

Of course, if anything should concentrate the mind it is a grouping in the season’s first major with Woods, the 15-time major champion. With respect to Justin Thomas, the third member of the 8.33am match at Harding Park in San Francisco, even as the world No1 it is impossible to create the intimidation factor that Woods brings.

Will this be the same without the circus that Woods normally brings or will it make the scenario seem destructively weird? That is McIlroy’s and Thomas’s problem. For Woods, after his experience at Memorial two weeks ago, the silence might even be preferable.

"Those four rounds, I was into it and as far as the focus part of it, I didn’t have a problem,” Woods said. “It's different than normal when you go from green-to-tee, people yelling and trying to touch you … Look nobody in our generation has ever played without fans in a major. It's going to be very different, but it’s still a major championship, it’s still the best players in the world. So, for me, there's going to be plenty of energy from the competitive side.”

Therefore, look elsewhere for a reason why Woods will fail to emulate his comeback performance at last year’s Masters and get within two of Jack Nicklaus’s record haul with a record-equalling fifth Wanamaker Trophy. One should not have to peer too far.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talks to Tiger Woods of the United States on the tenth green during the first round of The Memorial Tournament

Here we are in August and while the calendar has been torn to bits, it is still remarkable that this will only be Woods fourth competitive event in 2020. When the coronavirus hooter sounded in March, Woods, 44, was in the midst of withdrawing from a run of tournaments with a sore back and for a man who underwent spinal fusion three years before that hardly boded well for the Masters.

As it is, Woods maintains that the break has done him nothing but good and feels that his form has improved since that tie for 14th in Ohio, with the tweaks he has made at home in Florida.

“Obviously I haven't played much competitively, but I've been playing a lot at home. So I've been getting plenty of reps that way, just trying to get my way back into this part of the season,” he said. “The results that I've seen at home, I’m very enthusiastic about some of the changes I've made and so that's been positive. Keep building. Keep getting ready and be ready come Thursday.”

Woods did concede that the comparatively chilly temperatures of the Bay Area will not assist his flexibility. “When it's cooler like this, I just have make sure that my core stays warm and layering up properly,” Woods said. “I know I won't have the same range of motion as I would back home in Florida where it's 95 every day. That's just the way it is.”

