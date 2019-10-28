Tiger Woods' record-tying victory, and the nicest guys on the PGA Tour

If you work at Golf Digest, you are bound to hear two questions often: 1.) Do you know Tiger Woods? and 2.) Who are the nicest guys on the PGA Tour? While the answer to the former is usually a disappointing "No," Golf Digest has tried to answer the latter for a third time with its latest ranking. And although a list like this is certainly subjective, if you follow the tour, most of the names that made this edition of the top 30 won't surprise you.

Kudos to Rickie Fowler, who finally nabbed the top spot after coming close twice previous. Fowler unseated his good friend Jordan Spieth, but the three-time major champ checks in at No. 3, behind reigning U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland. Who says nice guys finish last?

To talk about the methodology behind the ranking, Dave Shedloski joined the Golf Digest Podcast. He also shared who his nice guy "gold standards" are, how dealing with PGA Tour pros have changed, and why he doesn't think Phil Mickelson has ever made the list. Plus, Sam Weinman and Stephen Hennessey joined me to discuss Tiger Woods' record-tying 82nd win at the Zozo Championship, some staggering TW stats, and the big shakeup on the CBS Golf team. Please have a listen:

RANKING: The top 30 nice guys on the PGA Tour

