Tiger Woods receiving 'professional help' to manage medications, medical issues

Tiger Woods said Monday he is receiving “professional help” to manage his medications and treatment for back pain and insomnia.

Woods’ Twitter statement was just the second time he has commented publicly since a Memorial Day arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) of a combination of sleep and pain medications.

Woods’ statement in full reads:

I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder. I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on tour.

Woods’ statement comes after a gossip site reported the 14-time major winner had entered rehab for prescription medication addiction.

Woods was arrested in the early hours of Memorial Day after he was found by Jupiter (Fla). police asleep at the wheel of his running Mercedes-Benz on the side of a road going in the opposite direction of his home and nearby restaurant. The golfer’s foot was on the brake and the turn signal was on. Officers discovered with fresh damage to the driver’s side of the car, including a pair of flat tires.

Woods, who was cooperative but struggled to remain awake, failed several field sobriety tests. He told officers he was taking a combination of painkilling medication, including the opioid Vicodin, as well an anxiety medication, Xanax. The FDA says these medications can conflict with one another with serious side effects, including possible coma. Woods blew 0.000 in multiple Breathalyzer tests.

Woods’ arraignment on charges of driving under the influence and illegal parking has been moved from its original July date to August.

Ryan Ballengee is a Yahoo Sports contributor. Find him on Facebook and Twitter.