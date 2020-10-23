Tiger Woods rebounds with 6-under 66 at Zozo Championship

New day, new Tiger Woods. Or, more like the old Tiger.

Woods bounced back from shooting an opening-round 4-over 76 to card eight birdies en route to shooting 6-under 66 at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

Woods, who was 3-over par after his first four holes on Thursday, made birdie on four of his first six holes and tacked on another at the ninth. His only blemish on the first nine was a 3-putt bogey at the third hole from 39 feet.

One day after struggling off the tee, Woods was on the mark and fired some darts with his irons at a vulnerable Sherwood Country Club. Woods made one bogey on the back nine at No. 10 when his second shot caught a greenside bunker and he failed to get up and down. But he bounced back one hole later with a 6-foot birdie putt at 11. Woods then endured a string of pars until he blasted a fairway wood on to the front of the par-5 16th green in two and made birdie to get back into red figures for the tournament. One hole later, Woods planted his tee shot at the par 3 to six feet and poured in the birdie putt.

Woods still is a dozen strokes behind the leaders with a 36-hole aggregate of 2-under 142 and in a share of 66th place in the 77-man field.

