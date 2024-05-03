Tiger Woods is ready to ruin his new logo design

Tiger Woods promoting new brand Sun Day Red.

Tiger Woods has made a bold new claim about his Sun Day Red logo during a press tour for the brand's grand debut. Speaking on the Today Show, Tiger told host Carson Daly that he wants to 'ruin' the new logo mere months after its big reveal back in February.

Tiger made a storm earlier this year after axing his 27-year-long partnership with Nike (R.I.P to the iconic Nike x Tiger Woods ads, you'll be sorely missed). Since then he's taken matters into his own hands, launching his independent brand Sun Day Red – but why does he want to ruin the logo so soon? The answer is in the lines.

The Sun Day Red logo is more than just a homage to Tiger's name – it turns out there's an ingenious hidden design feature. Look closely at the stripes of the Tiger and you'll count fifteen lines, representing Tiger Woods' fifteen major championship wins. It's a classy subtle flex that can be easily modified when Tiger inevitably 'ruins' it with another victory.

It looks like Tiger's not intending to abandon the logo anytime soon, claiming "If the trademark is this, then my job is to ruin it." Ruin seems a strong word – I'd consider it more of an evolution – but I'm excited to see how the design develops. For more Tiger Woods updates, check out the moment he turned his back on his old logo after the Nike split and for more sporting design, check out the new Umbro logo that celebrates a 100-year legacy.