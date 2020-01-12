Tiger Woods: Rare footage of son Charlie in junior tournament reveals near-perfect swing

Tiger Woods's son Charlie in action on the golf course: Twitter

Rare footage of Tiger Woods’ son Charlie in action on the golf course has revealed a swing reminiscent of his legendary father.

The 10-year-old was filmed playing in a junior tournament in Florida not far from Tiger’s home in Jupiter. Charlie’s dad was on the bag as he appeared to strike an iron from the fairway.

The swing looked near-perfect, with a smooth rhythm, a fast club-head speed and a strong follow-through.

Golf Magazine writer Dylan Dethier tweeted the video with the caption: “Somehow we’ve never seen Charlie Woods swing a golf club until now and MY GOD.”

Somehow we’ve never seen Charlie Woods swing a golf club until now and MY GOD pic.twitter.com/wwDUb8lEcx — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) January 12, 2020

Take a look at the swing above and judge for yourself.