Tiger Woods rallies from a slow start to finish with a birdie flourish at Riviera I The Rush

It’s Friday, February 17, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Tiger Woods overcame plenty of obstacles to finish his opening round of the Genesis Invitational with a flourish of birdies, reminiscent of vintage Tiger

The Milwaukee Bucks won their 12th consecutive game but lost star Giannis Antetokounmpo to a wrist injury

Kevin Durant held his first press conference since being traded to the Suns and answered questions about his time with the Nets in front of a rowdy Phoenix crowd