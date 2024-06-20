Tiger Woods qualified for 1st Junior Amateur championship at 14. Son Charlie just did the same at 15

Charlie Woods is right on schedule when it comes to following in the considerable footsteps of his father's legendary golf career.

The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods earned a spot in his first U.S. Junior Amateur championship by finishing first at a qualifying event on June 19 at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida.

Charlie Woods (Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images)

Tiger Woods qualified for his first U.S. Junior Amateur championship when he was 14 and reached the semifinals. He came back and won the tournament the next year when he was 15 in 1991.

It started a streak of three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships before he moved on to professional golf. The elder Woods remains the only three-time champion of the event.

The victory on June 19 means Charlie will be among the field at this year's U.S. Junior Amateur championship from July 22-27 at the historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The course has hosted six U.S. Open tournaments among 17 major championships in its history.

“It feels amazing to qualify for my first USGA championship,” Charlie Woods said afterward, according to NBC Sports. “I’m excited to compete in the U.S. Junior Amateur next month, especially somewhere as historic as Oakland Hills.”

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie (David Cannon / Getty Images)

The U.S. Junior Amateur Championship was inaugurated in 1948 and features the top American golfers under the age of 19, according to the United States Golf Association. The current No. 1 player in the world, Scottie Scheffler, is a former U.S. Junior Amateur champion from 2013.

Charlie Woods shot a 1-under par 71 on June 19 to win the qualifying event. His famous dad was there to watch him, a USGA official told The Athletic.

“I didn’t play great my first two holes, but I played really good for the last 16,” Charlie Woods said. “I just told myself not to make any more bogeys or doubles and I took advantage of some nice birdie looks when I had them. Putting was my biggest strength today. I made a lot of putts when I needed to.”

It's the latest milestone for the younger Woods. He helped his high school team at Florida's Benjamin School win a state championship last year as a 14-year-old freshman.

He also has teamed up with Tiger multiple times in his burgeoning career. The two have played together for four straight years as partners in the PNC Championship in Orlando, which pairs golf stars with members of their families.

Earlier this year, Charlie took a shot at making his first PGA Tour event but came up short in a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in February. Tiger was 16 when he played in his first PGA Tour event on a sponsor exemption.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com